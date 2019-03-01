Bass and Newman awarded Deputy of the Month after discovering infant remains

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has deputies Jeremy Bass and Marc Newman the agency’s Deputy of the Month for February after they discovered infant remain in a woman’s purse.
Bass responded to call on Jan. 23, where a citizen had just purchased a vehicle that was delivered from Texas and he found a woman’s purse in the trunk. He took possession of the purse and he and Newman took inventory and when going through the contents they discovered a container which held cremated remains.
Other pieces of evidence such as a baby picture, date of death, hospital bands and a candle supported evidence the remains were of an infant.
Bass contacted the funeral home that handled the cremation to see if they could assist in locating the parents. Newman sent a teletype to the Guadalupe Sheriff’s Office in Texas asking for assistance in finding the mother, but word was received that no one was home.
The work phone number for the mother was found by Sandra Dickerman and when she spoke with the mother she was beyond elated that the remains had been found. Arrangements have been made to have the purse and the infant remains returned to the mother.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.