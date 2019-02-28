VIDEO: Car flips multiple times into hotel’s parking lot after collision on U.S. 41

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Surveillance video shows a car flipping multiple times in a Sarasota hotel’s parking lot following a collision.
It happened Thursday morning outside the Lantern Inn & Suites at U.S. 41 and Pearl Avenue in Sarasota. Video from Jim Gill shows a car speeding down U.S. 41 before a van turns in front of it.
The car takes evasive maneuvers and switches lanes, but switches into a lane the van was still turning into. The van collides with the car’s driver side front corner, sending it flipping multiple times through a hotel’s parking lot.
The van that turned in front of the car waits a few moments before fleeing the scene.
At this time, there is no word on any injuries or any charges in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.