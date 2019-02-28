SEARCH: One driver on the loose after fatal hit-and-run crash on I-75 in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One driver is on the loose after a hit-and-run crash resulted in a fatality on I-75 near mile-marker 202 on Thursday night.
On Wednesday, February 27 around 8 p.m an unidentified driver was driving a 2005 Ford truck south on I-75 (State Road 93) in the middle lane, south of Mile Marker 202, when the driver crashed into the back of a 2013 Honda CRV driven by a 47-year-old woman from Venice.
The 2005 Ford truck went off the road to the right and hit a 2010 Toyota RAV4 that was parked on the shoulder as well as 75-year-old Jorge Quezada of Port Charlotte, who was standing near the vehicle. Quezada was killed.
The unidentified driver’s vehicle continued south, hitting a power box, and afterwards FHP says the driver fled the scene.
Troopers are still searching for the driver. If you have any information, call 239-938-1800.
