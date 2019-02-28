Police: Florida man ends standoff for slice of pizza

Police: Florida man ends standoff for slice of pizza
33-year-old Evan Charles McLemore (Pensacola Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff | February 28, 2019 at 9:01 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 9:01 AM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man accused of threatening his family ended a four-hour standoff with police after he was promised a slice of pizza.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 33-year-old Evan Charles McLemore was arrested Tuesday and charged with resisting an officer and aggravated stalking.

Police say officers responded to a report of a possible battery at the Pensacola home and found McLemore had barricaded himself in a room. Officers say McLemore claimed to have a gun, so they brought in a SWAT team. Crisis negotiators eventually managed to coax McLemore out with the promise of pizza. It wasn't clear if he actually received a slice.

McLemore’s bond was set at $105,000 bond on charges of aggravated stalking and resisting police officers. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.