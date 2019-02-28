Pedestrian killed after crossing a non-designated crosswalk in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Police say a pedestrian was killed after crossing a non-designated crosswalk in Bradenton last night.
On Thurs. Feb. 27 around 11:18 p.m. police say a 32-year-old driver was driving northbound on 1st E as a pedestrian walked from the west to the east across 1st Street.
The pedestrian was instantly hit after crossing a non-designated crosswalk and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Bradenton Police Department.
Police say speed or impaired driving were not related to the crash.
Police say the driver is not injured and is not facing charges.
If you have any information related to the case contact 941-932-9318 or email crimetips@cityofBradenton.com to remain anonymous.
