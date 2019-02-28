Man in viral shark dragging video takes plea deal, will serve 9 days in prison

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Palmetto man charged in 2017 with dragging a shark behind a boat has pleaded guilty.
Michael Wenzel, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of third degree felony aggravated animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of illegal method of taking a shark.
In pleading guilty, Wenzel reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. He will spend 10 days in the Hillsborough County Jail and be allowed to spend his time in jail on the weekends, he’ll be on probation for 11 months and have to serve 100 hours of community service, with half the hours at an animal shelter, if possible. He’ll also be fined $2,500 and have his fishing license suspended for five years.
He'll receive credit for the 1 day of jail time he's already served.
His co-defendant, 29-year-old Robert Benac of Bradenton, turned down the same plea deal. He’s scheduled to go to a jury trial on June 24. If convicted, he could face five years in prison.
Both men were arrested for the shark dragging video after the video went viral on Instagram when it was posted by Mark Quartiano, better known as "Mark the Shark."
"They sent it to me after they did that," Quartiano says. "I guess thinking I'd give them my blessing, and I'd just laugh it off. When I saw that, I couldn't believe it. I was like woah who does this to any animal? What kind of human beings are you guys?"
In addition to the shark being dragged, investigators say it was also unlawfully taken by speargun. They say many of the events were documented on Snapchat.
The video was shot in the waters of Egmont Key in Hillsborough County on June 26, 2017. It wouldn't be until December 2017 that Wenzel and Benac were arrested.
FWC investigators went through more than 60,000 pages of evidence acquired from search warrants, conducted numerous interviews and put in countless hours of research during the course of this investigation.
Spencer Heintz, 24, of Palmetto was originally charged in the case but charges against him were dropped. His attorney, Paul Sisco, said Heintz will testify as a witness if asked to do so.
"It's clear that there were different roles of the four men on the boat," Sisco says. "There was nothing Mr. Heintz did at all that contributed in any way to any of the activities that were charged in the case. Nothing that constituted a crime."
A fourth individual that was on the boat the day of the incident provided information and cooperated with investigators. He is not being charged in the case.
