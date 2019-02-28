Man sentenced to 8 years in prison after selling drugs near Sarasota County schools

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One man was sentenced to eight years in prison after selling drugs near Sarasota County Schools in 2017.
Shamyren Waters was convicted of the following:
- five counts of a sale of fentanyl withing 1000 feet of a school
- one count of sale of fentanyl within 1000 feet of a church
- one count of a sale of fentanyl within 1000 feet of a park
According to a release from the State Attorney’s Office, Waters committed the crimes between the dates of November 16, 2018 and December 21, 2017. The Sarasota Police Department continued to investigate these incidents.
Waters was convicted of four of the seven drug sales near Booker High school, Tuttle Elementary, Fredd Atkins Park, and one near St. Mary’s Catholic Church, according to a release from the State Attorney’s Office.
In total Waters sold 11.0 grams of fentanyl, of seven drug sales. Under Florida Statues 4.0 grams is considered the trafficking amount.
On February 25, 2019 a sentence hearing was held for Waters and he was sentenced to 8 years in prison and 2 years of probation.
“Fentanyl is a deadly drug, and its use has become a growing issue in Sarasota County and across the State of Florida. Mr. Waters was held accountable for contributing to the opioid epidemic with a just sentence of 8 years," said the Assistant State Attorney Jordan Greene.
