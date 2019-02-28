Family and friends celebrate LeBlanc turning 100 years old

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Over 150 family members and friends gathered on Thursday to celebrate the 100th birthday of Sylvio LeBlanc at the Oakwood Manor where he is a member.
LeBlanc rides his tricycle every day and is said to never pass up an opportunity for a game of cribbage, but he received his greatest of the day away from his party. LeBlanc learned during his celebration that his 14th great grandchild, Ada Claire LeBlanc, had been born in Plymouth, NH.
He is a World War II veteran and the founder of LeBlanc’s Hardware in Manchester, NH. The store has been in operation since 1967. He was married to wife Lucille, who passed away in 2016 for 76 years. He has five children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
For more information about LeBlanc, call Norm LeBlanc at 603-236-1512.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.