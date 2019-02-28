Elementary school teacher’s aide in Bradenton charged with abusing 5-year-old autistic boy

BRADENTON (WWSB) - There’s video showing 40-year-old Quintin Bradley, a teacher’s aide at GD Rogers Elementary School in Bradenton, throwing a medium-sized bouncy ball with a handle against the head of a five-year-old autistic boy, causing him to fall into a nearby fence. Police say it’s something he would do at least four times as the boy was crying. The February 4th incident led to the arrest of Bradley. He’s been charged with felony child abuse.
“I’m a parent of small children, I was disgusted, I was angry, shocked," said Captain Brian Thiers with the Bradenton Police Department. "We put faith in our teachers, we put faith of our people who watch our children, this person violated that trust.”
People we talked with tonight are disgusted over the incident, including Faith Booth, a mother to a few children including a son who is legally blind.
“He can’t talk, he can’t speak for himself, so when you have teachers who are supposed to be taught to teach kids like that, they should have more understanding than to abuse a child, especially at that age,” said Booth.
The Manatee County School District says that Bradley has been placed on paid administrative leave. Charges also may be filed against a teacher who allegedly witnessed the incident but did not report it. Bradley’s arraignment is scheduled for March 8th. The Manatee County School District says they are fully cooperating with police. Authorities are continuing with their investigation.
