Early voting starts Monday for Longboat Key and Holiday Park elections

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Early voting for the March 12th Town of Longboat Key and North Port’s Holiday Park ‘Park & Recreation District begins Monday, March 4th through Saturday March 9th.
Longboat Key is voting on extending commissioners terms from two to three years, as well as a density issue. Part of Holiday Park is voting on a Board of Trustees candidate.
Later this year, Sarasota County will run the Venice City Council elections, an annual event, says Sarasota County Elections Supervisor Ron Turner.
"We do the City of Venice elections every November because they have odd terms so we do those every November, " Turner said.
After that, they’ll begin getting ready for the March 2020 Presidential Primary.
