Chef Judi | Pulled Pork Skillet Chili with cornmeal dumplings

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Let’s cook pulled Pork Skillet Chili with cornmeal dumplings with Chef Judi!
Chef Judi
1 Tbsp chili powder
1 tsp ground cumin
2 pound boneless pork shoulder but into 2 “ pieces Vegetable oil -approx 1/3 cup
1 cup chopped Spanish onion
4 garlic cloves minced. 32 ounces chicken broth
2- 15 ounce cans red kidney beans drained
1 cup bbq sauce
Garlic salt
2/3 cup
All purpose flour
1/2 cup cornmeal
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
Salt 1/2 cup milk
In a large bowl toss chili powder with garlic salt and cumin and black pepper
Add meat and toss
Heat 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
Seat meat until brown breaking apart meat Using a large cast iron pan Add onions and garlic and gently cook Add bbq sauce and kidney beans
Simmer 1 hour
For dumplings
In large bowl Stir in cornmeal, add milk and egg and baking powder
Drop dumplings into pork mixture. Simmer covered for about 12 minutes.
Hint- buy mini corn muffins ( brick’s smoked meats) if you prefer to omit the dumpling process.
