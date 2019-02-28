Chef Judi | Pulled Pork Skillet Chili with cornmeal dumplings

By Judi Gallagher | February 28, 2019 at 7:54 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:54 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Let’s cook pulled Pork Skillet Chili with cornmeal dumplings with Chef Judi!

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

2 pound boneless pork shoulder but into 2 “ pieces Vegetable oil -approx 1/3 cup

1 cup chopped Spanish onion

4 garlic cloves minced. 32 ounces chicken broth

2- 15 ounce cans red kidney beans drained

1 cup bbq sauce

Garlic salt

2/3 cup

All purpose flour

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

Salt 1/2 cup milk

In a large bowl toss chili powder with garlic salt and cumin and black pepper

Add meat and toss

Heat 2 Tbsp vegetable oil

Seat meat until brown breaking apart meat Using a large cast iron pan Add onions and garlic and gently cook Add bbq sauce and kidney beans

Simmer 1 hour

For dumplings

In large bowl Stir in cornmeal, add milk and egg and baking powder

Drop dumplings into pork mixture. Simmer covered for about 12 minutes.

Hint- buy mini corn muffins ( brick’s smoked meats) if you prefer to omit the dumpling process.

