BILL: Failure to help someone could result in $500 fine in Florida

(WWSB) - Failure to provide “reasonable assistance” at the scene of an emergency to a person who is seriously injured could result in a fine of up to 500 dollars, under a bill filed for the 2019 legislative session.
What is being called the “Good Samaritan” measure could lead to a second-degree misdemeanor for failing to offer help, which could be provided by calling law enforcement or medical personnel.
The proposal wouldn’t require people to put themselves or anyone else in danger.
The measure was crafted in response to a group of teens in Cocoa who in 2017 stood on the side of a pond, commenting and mocking while filming as a 31-year-old disabled man drowned. Bill sponsor John Cortes hopes the bill teaches people treat one another with more respect.
“It’s common sense. Anything you see, just call it in. When you call in a crime, you can remain anonymous. It’s the same thing here. It doesn’t cost anything to use a cell phone, and we all have cell phones now,"State Rep. John Cortes, D-Kissimmee.
The measure has not yet been heard by any House or Senate committee, ahead of the 2019 legislative session that starts on Tuesday.
