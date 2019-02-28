Armed criminal sentenced to 15 years for possessing a firearm and ammunition

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Today a U.S. District judge sentenced Cedrick Lee Taylor OF Sarasota to 15 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. The court also ordered Taylor to forfeit the firearm and ammunition he used during the offense. Taylor had pleaded guilty on March 14, 2018.
According to court documents, at approximately 1:00 a.m. on July 15, 2017, a deputy from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle after smelling the odor of marijuana emanating from it. Taylor was a passenger in that car.
After ordering the occupants out of the car for a vehicle search, the deputy observed a red bag on the floor near where Taylor had been sitting.
The deputy also noticed small baggies that contained a white powdery substance near the red bag. The deputy searched the red bag and discovered a loaded firearm and loose ammunition. Taylor later admitted to possessing the firearm. At the time, Taylor had several prior felony convictions and, therefore, was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charlie D. Connally.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.
