31-year-old-man arrested after selling heroin to undercover detectives

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a man on drug charges after he sold undercover detectives heroin on three separate occasions.
The defendant, Rufaro Owens of Bradenton is facing two felony charges for the sale of heroin and an additional felony for trafficking in heroin.
Detectives began launching their investigation in July 2018 after receiving information Owens was selling heroin in northern Sarasota County. A detective went undercover on July 26, and purchased 1.4 grams of heroin and placed it into the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office Property Section as evidence in the investigation.
The second encounter took place on July 30, when a detective tested a minute portion of the suspect heroin by using a field test kit which brought back positive results for the presence of the drug. This time the heroin weighed in at 3.1 grams and was taken back to Property Section again.
The third and final occasion occurred on Aug. 6, the same detective used a field test kit to test for the drug again and it came back positive again. This time 4.07 grams of heroin was purchased which constitutes a trafficking amount in the state.
