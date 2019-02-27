Victim escapes home without clothes after an alleged beating from mother and daughter during home invasion

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Police say a victim escaped from her own home without clothes after a mother and daughter beat her.
Shyann Turgeon, 26, and her mother, Nakai Bozeman, 43, were both arrested this week for burglary with battery, grand theft and hindering communication to police, which allegedly occurred on Sunday, February 17 on Mossborger Avenue in North Port.
The 25-year-old victim was texting Turgeon around 8:30 a.m. “regarding infidelity,” according to a release from the North Port Police Department. The text messages stated that the victim better “make it right” or Turgeon would come over and “kick her a**," according to the victim.
The victim was at home during the time she was texting Turgeon, laying in her bed. Police say the victim heard someone come through the front door but she thought it was her male roommate.
Police say as the victim’s bedroom door opened, Turgeon entered her room, punching, scratching, and poking the victim, before throwing her on the ground and punching her for almost 15 minutes.
Bozeman allegedly tried to hit the victim as well, according to police, who say Bozeman threw the victim to the ground, telling Turgeon “don’t let her get her phone,” which has since gone missing.
According to the release, the victim escaped the scene without clothing. The victim began banging on a door yelling for help at another house in the area and was later taken to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in North Port.
Police say both suspects fled the scene in a black Nissan four-door sedan and officers were able to find the suspects by identifying the vehicle.
Turgeon and Bozeman, who live together in Nokomis, were arrested this week and are being held in jail without bond.
