Police: Teacher’s aide in Bradenton threw ball at 5-year-old special needs boy, knocking him over

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A teacher’s aide is facing child abuse charges after police say surveillance video shows the aide purposely throwing and hitting a 5-year-old special needs child with a heavy rubber ball.
The investigation began on Thursday, February 7, when G.D. Rogers Elementary School contacted police regarding the alleged abuse involving 49-year-old Quintin Bradley of Ellenton. Bradley was working as a paraprofessional at the school, a type of teacher’s aide who works with special needs students.
Police say detectives reviewed surveillance video of the school’s playground and children at recess, which showed Bradley interacting with a 5-year-old student who has nonverbal autism. Police say the video showed Bradley using a heavy rubber bouncy ball with a handle, the kind children sit and bounce on, to hit the boy, knocking the victim backwards into a chain-link fence after throwing the ball from around seven feet away.
According to the release from BPD, the video shows Bradley getting the ball back and throwing it at the child twice more. Police say the suspect used the ball handle to hit the child in the head, teased the child with the threat of a harder throw, and threw it a final time. Police say Bradley ultimately hit the boy four times and faked a fifth time.
After reviewing the footage police say the child was visibly upset and crying before the ball was first thrown.
Police say after the incident occurred, the victim’s teacher, who was sitting nearby, witnessed the event and did not intervene, nor did she report the incident.
Another school employee who was nearby during the incident told the school’s administration immediately, starting the investigation process.
After Bradley was taken into custody, police say the suspect told them it was his first year of working with nonverbal children and that he did not receive any specific training on working with these types of students. Police say Bradley admitted to the allegations and stated he did it because the child wouldn’t stop crying. Bradley was arrested for child abuse without great harm.
Detectives have also been working with the State Attorney’s Office on pending charges for the child’s teacher for Failure to Report.
The school released a statement, which says:
“Rogers Garden Bullock Teacher’s Aide Quintin Bradley, was arrested by the Bradenton Police Department on February 7, 2019, for allegations involving child abuse. Present at the time of the incident was Teacher Vicki Hampton, who is alleged to have failed to properly report the incident. As soon as the allegations were brought to the attention of the District, Mr. Bradley and Ms. Hampton were immediately removed from any contact with students. The District has and will fully cooperate with law enforcement.”
