Police say man ran illegal gambling operation at Venice gas station

VENICE (WWSB) - Police arrested a man on Monday for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation out of a Venice gas station.
Police say a special agent with the Florida Division of Alcoholic, Beverages and Tobacco executed a search warrant Monday at the Shell gas station at 4300 Tamiami Trail in Venice, finding three standalone casino style gambling machines at the front of the store.
But the investigation began months ago. Police say the owner, 63-year-old Ahmed Siddique of Venice, was warned in December that he was violating the law, but he did not remove them. An undercover investigation reportedly found the machines in operation through February, with Siddique paying out winners from the cash register, according to investigators.
On Monday, Siddique was taken into custody and charged with three counts related to gambling and keeping a gambling house.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.