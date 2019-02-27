New Institute set to improve school and workplace safety following massive Florida shootings

(WWSB) - From Orlando’s Pulse nightclub shooting in 2017 to last February’s school shooting in Parkland, along with other recent mass shootings at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, the Jacksonville Landing and a bank in Sebring, Florida has dealt with significant gun violence in recent years.
The Florida Chamber of Commerce joined school, law enforcement and workplace leaders in Tallahassee Wednesday to announce the formation of a new institute that will focus on strengthening school and workplace safety.
The coalition is calling itself the Institute for a Safer Florida. The group wants to discuss issues surrounding mental health along with school and workplace safety and security.
They also hope to create better communication between the various organizations, with a goal of preventing more mass shootings in Florida. Mark Wilson is the president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.
He says most issues that could be improved relating security and mental health have broad bipartisan support.
“There is substantial middle ground. We believe that there are smarter solutions. Our role will be to help school leaders and law enforcement leaders and mental health and business leaders to find solutions, to share them, and advocate them," Mark Wilson, President, Florida Chamber of Commerce.
One issue the Institute for a Safer Florida will not consider is guns. The group feels the issue is too political, with some people wanting stricter gun control while others feel the answer to create fewer tragedies is arming more people.
