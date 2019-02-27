Name approved for new high school in Parrish

PARRISH (WWSB) - After weeks of discussions, the new high school in Parrish will be named the Parrish Community High School.
The decision came down Tuesday evening in a 4-1 ruling in favor of the name. The opposing vote came from Charlie Kennedy. Coming into the evening, the school was being named North River High School which did not sit well with many people in the community.
Most wanted Parrish included in the school name and had their voices heard in a public hearing this evening at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
