Manatee County School Board approves naming new school Parrish Community High School

“We’ve got 2900 plus signatures saying that we want Parrish High School, then again we don’t want to take away from Palmetto because they’re asking the same thing that we’re asking" said Gretchen Fowler, President of the Parrish Civic Association. "So if it means adding something to Parrish to make it a joint effort and bring the community together and focus that is on the community, then we’re ok.”