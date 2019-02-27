First Alert Weather: Another round of rain before sunny days and a possible cool down

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The second of two upper air disturbances moves into the Suncoast this afternoon accompanied by another round of showers. The nature of the showers will feature less coverage and lighter rains but pockets of moderate rain will be possible. There is about a 30% to 40% chance that a shower or two may grow into a minor thunderstorm. No severe weather expected today. This will be the last of the rain for several days. Sunny skies will return tomorrow and temperatures will start to climb back into the 80′s.