City Council presents Bradenton Streetscape Master Plan

BRADENTON (WWSB) - The city of Bradenton has a plan for the future streets in Manatee County.
On Wed. Feb. 27, the Bradenton City Council gave an update on the streetscape.
The Bradenton City Council presented a list of improvements which are the following:
- 12th St from 1st Ave to 9th Ave
- 3rd and 4th Ave- 10th St to 12th St
- Sidewalk improvements on 13th St at Spring Hill Suites Hotel
The City of Bradenton wants to do the following:
- replace the existing brick pavers with decorative concrete hardscape
- Landscape enhancements throughout corridor
- Improved irrigation system
- Expanded limits of street lighting
- Unique site furnishings
- Improved drainage and utilities
- Utility bollards-water and electric
- ADA corrections
- Parklet installations
Base Bid
Full Improvements:
- 12th St from 1st Ave to 6th Ave
- 3rd & 4th Ave from 12th St to 10th St
Select Improvements:
- 12th St from 6th Ave to 9th Ave
Add Alternate #1
Full Improvements:
- 12th St from south of 6th Ave to north of 8th Ave (excluding 8th Av intersection)
Add Alternate #2
Full Improvements:
- 12th St from north of 8th Ave to 9th (including 8th Ave intersection)
Base Bid includes full improvements from 1st Ave, to south of 6th Ave:
- Decorative concrete hardscape
- Landscape enhancements
- Improved irrigation
- Street lighting (3rd and 4th ave)
- Decorative lighting (from Manatee Ave to 1st Ave)
- Site furnishings
- Drainage and utilities
- Utility bollards (from Manatee Ave to 3rd Ave)
- ADA corrections
- Parklet installations
