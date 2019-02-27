City Council presents Bradenton Streetscape Master Plan

By Kamara Daughtry | February 27, 2019 at 2:21 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:50 AM

BRADENTON (WWSB) - The city of Bradenton has a plan for the future streets in Manatee County.

On Wed. Feb. 27, the Bradenton City Council gave an update on the streetscape.

The Bradenton City Council presented a list of improvements which are the following:

  • 12th St from 1st Ave to 9th Ave
  • 3rd and 4th Ave- 10th St to 12th St
  • Sidewalk improvements on 13th St at Spring Hill Suites Hotel

The City of Bradenton wants to do the following:

  • replace the existing brick pavers with decorative concrete hardscape
  • Landscape enhancements throughout corridor
  • Improved irrigation system
  • Expanded limits of street lighting
  • Unique site furnishings
  • Improved drainage and utilities
  • Utility bollards-water and electric
  • ADA corrections
  • Parklet installations

Base Bid

Full Improvements:

  • 12th St from 1st Ave to 6th Ave
  • 3rd & 4th Ave from 12th St to 10th St

Select Improvements:

  • 12th St from 6th Ave to 9th Ave

Add Alternate #1

Full Improvements:

  • 12th St from south of 6th Ave to north of 8th Ave (excluding 8th Av intersection)

Add Alternate #2

Full Improvements:

  • 12th St from north of 8th Ave to 9th (including 8th Ave intersection)

Base Bid includes full improvements from 1st Ave, to south of 6th Ave:

  • Decorative concrete hardscape
  • Landscape enhancements
  • Improved irrigation
  • Street lighting (3rd and 4th ave)
  • Decorative lighting (from Manatee Ave to 1st Ave)
  • Site furnishings
  • Drainage and utilities
  • Utility bollards (from Manatee Ave to 3rd Ave)
  • ADA corrections
  • Parklet installations

