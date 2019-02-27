Body cameras could be arriving for North Port Police

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is looking to add a new type of equipment to their gear.
For the last 30 days selected officers have been training on how to use these new body cameras and have evaluated how the high definition video and audio footage they capture helps them.
The department believes this will be a way to have full transparency with residents.
These cameras would cost North Port close to a million dollars over the next five years.
It would include equipment for every officer and the personnel needed to collect the daily video and audio recordings from these body cameras for public record.
It’s commissioners who will ultimately be making the decision of whether or not to invest in this equipment.
