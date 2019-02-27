Blood bank offering scholarships or grants to attract high school seniors to donate blood

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Suncoast Blood Bank is facing an unmistakable truth. As the Greatest Generation continues to lessen in numbers, many longtime donors have slipped away.
That’s why the blood bank is offering scholarships or grants to high school seniors who go through a screening process and donate at least three times. But that may be easier said than done.
“I don’t think at 17, 20, 25, you realize the importance of blood donations. And you don’t see the needs in the community as much," said Volunteer Coordinator Joan Leonard.
Last year alone, the blood bank gave away 68 scholarships to high school seniors, ranging from $200 to $1,200. They are also working with local businesses to offer incentives and discounts in exchange for donating blood.
For more information on grants or blood donations: https://www.scbb.org/
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.