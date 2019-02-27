Another disturbance moves in on Wednesday bringing a chance for some more rain

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Some heavy rain fell across parts of the Suncoast on Tuesday with over an inch in places. We needed the rain as we were well below the average for the month of Feb. and we still are.
One thing the rain did do is cut into the high pollen counts we have been experiencing as of late. They should stay low to moderate on Wednesday then bounce back up to high levels of tree pollen by Thursday.
Wednesday we start out with partly cloudy skies and then another upper level energy moves in during the afternoon bringing an increase in cloudiness along with a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Most of the heavy weather will be inland away from the coast but we will still see some scattered showers along the coast mainly in the afternoon.
Highs on Wednesday in the upper 70s.
Thursday look for partly cloudy skies and a high near 79.
The nice weather will continue on Friday with highs near 80. The great weather will continue through the weekend with generally sunny conditions and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along the Suncoast.
The next weather system will be coming in on Monday as another cold front approaches the Suncoast later in the day. This system does not appear to be too strong at this time, only bringing temperatures back down to more seasonal temperatures for early March.
