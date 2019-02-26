VIDEO: Detectives say Sarasota playground was intentionally set ablaze

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Detectives say the playground at Pioneer Park in Sarasota was intentionally set on fire between 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but the playground at 12th Street and Cocoanut Ave was destroyed. ABC7′s Russ Yodice was able to capture footage of the aftermath:
Caution tape is around the entire playground and detectives are still working on the scene to determine what caused the fire.
Surveillance tape from the parking lot nearby will be reviewed to see if anyone was nearby the area.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call 941-954-7070.
No information has been released about gas or lighter fluid that initiated the fire. Video shows an extensive fire and blaze:
