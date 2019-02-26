Unsettled weather for a couple of days and then a return to sunshine and warmth

SARASOTA (WWSB) - We could use some rain as February has been very dry with only .22″ of an inch recorded at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport. That is over 2″ below average for February.
The rain chance is at 60% as a disturbance moves across N. Central Florida on Tuesday. Combine this system with a warm front moving up from the south, these two features will kick off some scattered showers across parts of the Suncoast mainly in the afternoon and evening. Another piece of energy will move through on Wednesday bringing another round of some scattered showers during the day.
Not the best news for heading to the beach and getting some fun in the sun through Wednesday, but not to worry we will see the sun break out on Thursday and stick around through the weekend.
• A mild start to your Tuesday but cloudy
• Some moderate to heavy rain at times on Wednesday.
• Clearing skies and mild from Thursday through Sunday
Tuesday we start out cloudy with a slight chance for a few light showers. Tuesday afternoon the rain chances will increase to 30% by 1 p.m. and go to 60% by the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 78 degrees.
Wednesday with a low in the mid 60s we warm to the upper 70s despite the mostly cloudy skies. Another piece of energy moves in from the Gulf and brings a chance for some more rain on Wednesday.
Thursday skies begin to clear somewhat and temperatures warm up near 80 degrees and should stay that way through Sunday.
