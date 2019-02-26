Sweet and Smoky Roasted Carrots and Purple Cauliflower

Sweet and Smoky Roasted Carrots and Purple Cauliflower - Part 1
By Judi Gallagher | February 26, 2019 at 1:46 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 1:46 PM
Sweet and Smoky Roasted Carrots and Purple Cauliflower - Part 2
Sweet and Smoky Roasted Carrots and Purple Cauliflower - Part 3
Sweet and Smoky Roasted Carrots and Purple Cauliflower - Part 4

(Adapted from Every Day Dorie Cook book)

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup apple cider
  • 2TBSP. smoked Paprika
  • 3 Tsp sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon instant espresso (optional)
  • Pinch cayenne pepper
  • 6 TBSP. olive oil
  • 4 TBSP honey
  • 2 pounds carrots, scrubbed and trimmed but keep 2 inches of the green tops
  • ½ head purple cauliflower cut into florets.
  • 1 cup Greek Yogurt
  • Garnish-chopped cashews

Directions:

  1. Center a rack in a preheated oven to 425 degrees F.
  2. Line a baking sheet with a double layer of parchment paper
  3. Whisk cider vinegar, paprika, salt, cumin and cayenne together. Whisk until well blended then add oil and honey and whisk to blend.
  4. Arrange carrots and purple cauliflower  on a baking sheet, pour about 1/3 of the spice syrup evenly over carrots.
  5. Roast for 20 minutes turning once to coat. 
  6. Remove from oven and place on large platter.
  7. Stir a TBSP of the leftover syrup into the Greek Yogurt.
  8. Spread yogurt sauce on base of platter top with carrots and cauliflower.
  9. Drizzle with chopped cashews
  10. Optional: Top with Morrocan seasoned bone in roasted chicken breasts

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.