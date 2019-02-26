Sweet and Smoky Roasted Carrots and Purple Cauliflower

(Adapted from Every Day Dorie Cook book)
Ingredients:
- ½ cup apple cider
- 2TBSP. smoked Paprika
- 3 Tsp sea salt
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon instant espresso (optional)
- Pinch cayenne pepper
- 6 TBSP. olive oil
- 4 TBSP honey
- 2 pounds carrots, scrubbed and trimmed but keep 2 inches of the green tops
- ½ head purple cauliflower cut into florets.
- 1 cup Greek Yogurt
- Garnish-chopped cashews
Directions:
- Center a rack in a preheated oven to 425 degrees F.
- Line a baking sheet with a double layer of parchment paper
- Whisk cider vinegar, paprika, salt, cumin and cayenne together. Whisk until well blended then add oil and honey and whisk to blend.
- Arrange carrots and purple cauliflower on a baking sheet, pour about 1/3 of the spice syrup evenly over carrots.
- Roast for 20 minutes turning once to coat.
- Remove from oven and place on large platter.
- Stir a TBSP of the leftover syrup into the Greek Yogurt.
- Spread yogurt sauce on base of platter top with carrots and cauliflower.
- Drizzle with chopped cashews
- Optional: Top with Morrocan seasoned bone in roasted chicken breasts
