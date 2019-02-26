Suspect still on the loose after shooting a PGT employee on his break

VENICE (WWSB) - One suspect is on the loose after allegedly shooting an employee during his break at PGT Custom Windows + Doors in Venice.
ABC7′s Jackie Kelly has been following the story since early Tuesday morning. Early reports suggest the victim was shot twice in the leg before the suspect fled on foot.
According to the victim, he was sitting in his car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when an unknown suspect approached his car wearing a black hoodie with a mask on and knocked on his window. After the victim let down his window, the victim and suspect began to argue.
After words were exchanged, the suspect allegedly shot the employee in the leg. The suspect then fled on foot and the employee went back inside PGT and was shortly transported to the hospital.
The victim is currently in stable condition. According to the victim, he said he did not know the suspect.
Police do not have a description of the suspect. According to the release, police believe the shooter was targeting the victim.
Police say all employees have been accounted for and are safe. VPD are still searching for the suspect, using a helicopter and K9 unit to search.
Venice Police is currently on scene at the entrance of PGT and will be there until 8:00 a.m. checking employee IDs to make sure they are allowed on the property.
PGT issued a statement Tuesday morning, saying in part, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the employee and his family. We are in touch with them and ensuring they have what they need. We are working closely with local law enforcement authorities as their investigation of this situation continues. Our number one priority is the safety of our team members, and we are committed to ensuring they have a safe work environment. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are not in the position to answer any questions at this time.”
The statement adds, “We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Venice Police Department and other first responders for their leadership and support, and for their prompt response to this senseless criminal act.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-486-2444.
