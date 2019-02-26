Sarasota Fire Chief speaks on former colleague who was tragically killed

Weysham saw as a second car, unable to stop, slammed into the first, so the retired paramedic got out to help. He freed the drunk driver from his car and onto the shoulder when a third car hit the other vehicles, rotating the first car into Weysham - who died as a result. Regnier says it’s an act that was part of who he was. "I know that Wes would have stopped again. Wes had that type of heart. He would stop no matter what. Whatever the situation, no matter what was going on, if there was an emergency, he was going to get out and help those individuals at the accident.”