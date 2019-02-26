Sarasota Fire Chief speaks on former colleague who was tragically killed

SARASOTA (WWSB) - His final act was heroic, helping someone in need. The Sarasota County Fire Department is mourning the loss of a former colleague, Wes Weysham who was tragically killed in a fiery interstate crash. The accident happened early Sunday morning on i-75 in Hillsborough County.
A loss for a community and for Sarasota County Fire Chief Mike Regnier. He said, “This just wasn’t a job for Wes. This is what he did. This is what he believed in.”
A life cut short. It’s a tragedy, Regnier says he cannot put into words. Wesley Weysham, Jr. killed. A drunk driver was heading south when for some reason - he stopped his car in the middle of the interstate.
Weysham saw as a second car, unable to stop, slammed into the first, so the retired paramedic got out to help. He freed the drunk driver from his car and onto the shoulder when a third car hit the other vehicles, rotating the first car into Weysham - who died as a result. Regnier says it’s an act that was part of who he was. "I know that Wes would have stopped again. Wes had that type of heart. He would stop no matter what. Whatever the situation, no matter what was going on, if there was an emergency, he was going to get out and help those individuals at the accident.”
Weysham’s family put out a statement saying. "Wes was a beloved Husband, stepfather, grandfather and friend.
"He was patriotic and absolutely loved this country.
"Wes served in the United States Navy from 1977-1982, followed by service in the Navy Reserve.
"Wes has volunteered with the nonprofit group Sarasota K9 Search & Rescue since 1998, first as a K9 Handler and more recently as a Land Navigation Instructor.
"He was a member of the Sarasota County Fire Department from 2007-2017.
"As a dedicated first responder, Wes had a high sense of integrity, which drove everything he did.
"Known both personally and professionally as a mentor with a huge heart, he could also be silly and loved cracking jokes. Wes was all about community and making sure everyone was OK. He would give the shirt off his back and go out of his way to help others, even if that meant being the first one in to face danger.
“Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of support at this unimaginable time of grief.”
