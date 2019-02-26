Police in Venice still searching for suspect who shot a PGT employee in parking lot

VENICE (WWSB) - Venice Police are still searching for the suspect in an overnight shooting of an employee at PGT Custom Windows + Doors, but they’ve taken down the perimeter and have given the all clear for the Knights Trail Road and Laurel Road area.
The victim told police that Tuesday morning around 12:30am, an unknown suspect dressed in a black hoodie and mask approached his car and knocked on his window. The victim rolled down his window and got into an argument with the suspect.
That’s when early reports say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice in the leg before fleeing on foot.
The employee went inside PGT before being taken to the hospital. He’s said to be in stable condition.
Police believe the shooter was targeting the victim, though the victim told authorities he did not know the suspect.
Officers remained on scene through the morning, checking employee IDs as they arrived for work before allowing them on the property. Police say all employees are safe and accounted for.
Police have been searching for the suspect since the overnight shooting using a K9 unit and helicopter. Around 10:30am, a tip came in about a man seen near Knights Trail Road and Laurel Road who matched the description of the suspect as a white male dressed all in black.
But after several hours of searching, police say they believe the suspect is not in the area. The all clear was given around 2pm.
PGT issued a statement Tuesday morning, saying in part, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the employee and his family. We are in touch with them and ensuring they have what they need. We are working closely with local law enforcement authorities as their investigation of this situation continues. Our number one priority is the safety of our team members, and we are committed to ensuring they have a safe work environment. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are not in the position to answer any questions at this time.”
The statement adds, “We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Venice Police Department and other first responders for their leadership and support, and for their prompt response to this senseless criminal act.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-486-2444.
