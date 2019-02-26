Mobile Dental service offers free care for Veterans in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Happening next week a mobile dental service will be visiting Bradenton to give free dental care to veterans.
Unfortunately, most veterans don’t receive dental care through the VA unless they are 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.
This causes many of them not to have access to dental care.
On March 7th, Aspen Dental’s Mouth mobile will be at the Palma Sola VFW Post 10141 in Bradenton located at 5105 Manatee Ave W from 9 am to 3 pm.
Appointments are still available, but they are filling up fast.
For more information contact 941-794-6394.
