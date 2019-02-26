Longboat Key tackling many different projects to help benefit it’s residents

Whether it’s building groins at the beach, roundabout concerns or a new arts center there is plenty on the table for them to tackle. The town is looking to add five adjustable groins as early as late next year. Two were built in 2014 at the North Shore Road Beach Access, three more would be built north of that location and two to the south of it. Town officials say this would help with the beach erosion problem that constantly plagues parts of the island.