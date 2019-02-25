‘He’s been known to fight with a knife:' Eyewitness to deadly machete attack describes brutal scene

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - As police continue to search for two suspects wanted in a deadly machete attack, a witness to the murder has come forward, describing a violent scene that unfolded right before his eyes.
The attack happened Sunday evening in Gulfport, leaving 39-year-old Frederick Plummer of Gulfport dead. It happened at a homeless camp site near 26th Avenue.
Joshua Bradley said he was talking to Plummer when Eli Martinez Medina, the suspect in the murder, approached them. That’s when the confrontation took a violent turn.
“That man butchered this man. He mutilated him," said Bradley. "I was with him when he took his last breath.”
According to Bradley, this isn’t the first time Medina has acted violently.
“(Medina’s) been known to fight with a knife," said Bradley. “He’s been known to fight with a blade.”
Various stories circulated the homeless camp Monday, speculating about what the fight was over. Some people said it started over money while others say it was because of drugs. But everyone agreed that it should not have ended with a man’s death.
“He didn’t deserve the death that he got," said Bradley. "I don’t care what kind of life he led.”
Police have not released a motive for the attack.
The victim’s sister, who did not want to be identified, said she just wants justice to be served so her family can have some closure during this dark time. Those who frequent the homeless camp agree, saying they don’t want Medina to be anywhere around them.
Medina is still wanted by police for the murder. Investigators are also searching for Leila Darlene Lizana, who goes by the nickname Dee. Gulfport Police say she may be traveling with Medina and could have been with him when the murder was committed.
She has not been named as a suspect, say authorities, adding that they just want to question her about the attack.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department 228-868-5959 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or calling 1-877-787-5898.
