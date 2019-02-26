First Alert Weather: Good rain chances today

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A warm front lifting north will combine with upper air disturbances to enhance rain chances today and tomorrow. Over the day today rain chances will go from small in the morning hours to about 40% by lunchtime. In the early afternoon the chances will increase to 60% and likely hold there into the late afternoon or early evening. It will not be a steady rain but will come in waves with mostly light amounts, however, some pockets of rain could be moderate and isolated lightning strikes cannot be ruled out. We will have rain chances in the forecast again tomorrow but the showers will be lighter and fewer. Over the two day period some places could see over an inch of rain but generally amounts will be measured in the tenths of an inch and some neighborhoods will be dry.