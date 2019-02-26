Environmental Secretary appointed by former Governor Scott, approved to stay on Florida Cabinet

(WWSB) - With a commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change, Noah Valenstein was approved Tuesday by the Florida Cabinet to remain as the state’s top environmental official.
The unanimous vote by the Cabinet supported Governor Ron DeSantis’ recommendation to keep Valenstein as secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Former Governor Rick Scott first appointed Valenstein to the job in May 2017. Valenstein says the state has faced many issues during the past couple of years such as toxic algae blooms in waterways in Southeast Florida and Southwest Florida.
“It is abundantly clear how important the environment is to the foundation of Florida’s economy and way of life here," Noah Valenstein, Secretary, Department of Environmental Protection.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the lone Democrat on the Cabinet, says she is encouraged by Valenstein’s commitment to work on water-quality issues with her Department.
“We’ve got to take a serious look at all state levels and to make plans for the threat of climate change and human contributions to our climate crisis," Nikki Fried, D- Commissioner of Agriculture.
Valenstein’s retention as department secretary was backed Tuesday by the Everglades Foundation, the Sierra Club Florida and Audubon.
By remaining in the role, Valenstein will help oversee a wide-ranging environmental plan DeSantis rolled out days after taking office. The Governor’s proposal calls for including 625 million dollars in the 2019-2020 budget and 2.5 billion over the next four years for Everglades restoration and water resource protection.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.