Bushido Genesis Roll from Bushido Izayaki Japanese Restaurant | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Bushido Genesis Roll (Low Carb)
By Chef Jon Woo,Bushido Izayaki Japanese Restaurant
Serves 1
Ingredients:
5oz fresh chop tuna
1pc English cucumber
1tsp capelin roe
1 tbsp green onion
1 tbsp spicy mayonnaise (ponzu sauce to taste)
{Remark: if you don’t like spicy mayonnaise, you can change to kimchee base or different sauce.}
Directions:
1, fresh chop tuna, capelin roe, green onion & spicy mayonnaise mix together.
2, use the fruit peeler knife to peel English cucumber skin.
3, wrapped the spicy tuna with the cucumber skin. (the perfect size of the spicy tuna is 1oz)
4, finally the beet sprouts, alfalfa spouts, mirco green or some you like to add special inside, on the top, on the side dish for decoration.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.