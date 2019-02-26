BREAKING NEWS: Search for shooting suspect at PGT who shot an employee during his lunch break

VENICE (WWSB) - One suspect is on the loose after allegedly shooting an employee during his lunch break at PGT Custom Windows + Doors in Venice.
ABC7′s Jackie Kelly has been following the story since early this morning. Early reports suggest the victim was shot twice in the leg before the suspect fled on foot.
According to the victim, as he was sitting in his car around 12:00 a.m. when the suspect approached his car wearing a black hoodie with a mask on, knocked on his window then the victim and suspect began to argue.
After words were exchanged, the suspect allegedly shot the employee in the leg. The suspect then fled on foot and the employee went back inside PGT and was shortly transported to the hospital.
The victim is currently in stable condition. According to the victim, he said he did not know the suspect.
Police do not have a description of the suspect. According to the release, police believe the shooter was targeting the victim.
Police say all employees have been accounted for and are safe. VPD are still searching for the suspect, using a helicopter and K9 unit to search.
Venice Police is currently on scene at the entrance of PGT and will be there until 8:00 a.m.
