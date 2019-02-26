BREAKING NEWS: Search for shooting suspect near I-75 in Venice

By Nadine Armoush | February 26, 2019 at 12:54 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 12:54 AM

VENICE (WWSB) - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect near I-75 after a man was allegedly shot in the lobby of PGT Custom Windows + Doors on 1070 Technology Drive.

Early reports suggest the victim was shot twice in the leg before the suspect fled on foot.

Officials are establishing a large perimeter near I-75, using a helicopter and K9 unit to search.

