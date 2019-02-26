Bay area legislative delegation comes to Mote Marine to talk Red Tide

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Over a dozen state senators and representatives from across the bay area -- and the Suncoast -- listened to state and local experts talk about the toxic algae bloom that killed tons of sea life and cost local businesses millions of dollars collectively.
Dr. Michael Crosby, President & CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, took advantage of the opportunity by giving a strong push for more state dollars for Red Tide research.
“I think there’s some possible increases that one might look at as a wise investment--and a good return on investment--of appropriated funds to fight Red Tide," Dr. Crosby said.
The delegation also talked about regional transportation issues.
The next legislative session begins March 5th in Tallahassee.
