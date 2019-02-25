VIDEO: Suspects on the loose after breaking into unlocked cars in Bradenton subdivision

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Suspects are on the loose after breaking into unlocked cars in a Bradenton subdivision.
Between Friday, February 22 and Sunday, February 24, four unlocked vehicles were broken into in the Woods of Hammock Place subdivision, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the suspects stole about $230 worth of items.
One suspect was caught on video wearing all black. Deputies were not able to identify the suspect’s race or gender and did not have the video available to release. After the vehicle burglary, the suspect fled the scene.
The crimes remain under investigation.
Anyone with any information please contact Crime Stoppers or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
