VIDEO: Boat sinks at the 10th Street Boat Ramp after operator forgets to put in boat plug

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, a boat sunk at the 10th Street Boat Ramp.
ABC7 was called by a viewer to tell us people in the area were yelling for someone to call 911 as they watched the boat flip. One witness named Lindsay took this video as the boat sank. She said it happened very quickly.
As the boat began to fill with water, Police said the driver hit some rocks while still out on the bay, then tried to floor it back to the dock in time for everyone to escape the boat.
Everyone was able to get off in time and police say no one was injured.
Police said alcohol is not suspected in this incident. The Marine Patrol said the boat operators forgot the boat plug before heading out on the water.
Police said FWC will be investigating.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.