Troopers: Driver cutting across lanes on I-75 causes chain reaction crash

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Troopers say a driver cutting across lanes on I-75 North by University Parkway was responsible for a chain reaction crash.
Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a black Jaguar cut across lanes and hit the back of a semi, which then hit another vehicle, pushing it into the median of the highway. The Jaguar then flipped onto its roof.
Two other vehicles were damaged when they swerved to avoid the crash.
Incredible, there were no serious injuries, though three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The highway was down to one lane while the vehicles were removed and the crash was investigated. All lanes are back open, but traffic is moving very slowly in the area.
There is no word on any charges.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.