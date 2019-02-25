Sarasota County ranks potential private companies to take over SCAT

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Sarasota County procurement panel ranked Transdev as the top choice, if the Board of County Commissioners chooses to privatize Sarasota County Area Transit. Transdev is already in 20 countries on all five continents and has a North American base in Illinois.
Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union are upset at the possibility of privatization.
“These companies are bad for transportation. These companies are from France and Scotland. These companies come in and run this for a profit. Public transportation is not for profit. It’s a public service and should be treated as such," said John Lyons of the ATU.
A Sarasota County spokesman says the Board of County Commissioners will discuss the issue in mid-March.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.