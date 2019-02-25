Radon “The Silent Killer” Being Found in Suncoast Homes

VENICE (WWSB) - A few months ago, we introduced you to a couple living in the Waterside Village Condominiums in Venice. The couple had learned of a toxic, radioactive gas inside their home. Since then, even more condos in that complex were found to have radon, and residents have been fighting with the Homeowners Association to find a solution. However, this situation brought up an even bigger question for the Suncoast… how did this gas find its way into those homes in the first place? And how common is it?