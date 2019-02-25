Pan Seared Branzino

Ingredients
- 2 Branzino 1lb avg Butterflied
- Olive Oil
- 6-7 Small baby Potatoes
- 1 Cup Greek Yogurt Plain
- 2 Tbsp Fresh Dill chopped
- 2-3 Lemons
- Salt & Pepper
- Spring Mix Lettuces
- Small red Onion
- Grape or cherry Tomatoes halved
Lemon Oregano Dressing
- 5 oz Olive Oil
- 2 oz Juice of Lemon
- 1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Garlic
- 1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Capers
- 1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Onion
- 1 Tsp Finely Chopped Fresh Oregano
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat a large skillet and drizzle with olive oil.
- Place the Branzino skin side down and sear for about 3-4 minutes or until the you notice the sides of the fish are turning white. Carefully flip the fish over and sear for another 1-2 minutes.
- Remove Branzino from pan and place on a plate with skin side down. Place the potatoes, garnish with Yogurt dill sauce, lettuces, tomatoes and drizzle with
Yogurt Dill Sauce:
- In a small cup add the plain Greek yogurt, fresh dill, lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Set aside or in refrigerator if made the day before.
Potatoes:
- Boil the potatoes in a pot with water seasoned with salt and pepper, cook until until they are tender. Remove from water and set aside. (The potatoes can be made a few hours before or a day ahead)
- Cut the potatoes in half or to desired size and season with salt and pepper. Heat a skillet with olive oil and sauté the potatoes until you get brown and crispy sides. Set a side.
Lemon oregano dressing:
- Chop all the garlic, onion, oregano and capers as small as possible then place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well with Olive oil and lemon juice.
