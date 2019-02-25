Pan Seared Branzino

Pan Seared Branzino
By Judi Gallagher | February 25, 2019 at 2:36 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 2:36 PM

Ingredients

  • 2 Branzino 1lb avg Butterflied 
  • Olive Oil
  • 6-7 Small baby Potatoes 
  • 1 Cup Greek Yogurt Plain
  • 2 Tbsp Fresh Dill chopped
  • 2-3 Lemons
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Spring Mix Lettuces 
  • Small red Onion
  • Grape or cherry Tomatoes halved

Lemon Oregano Dressing

  • 5 oz Olive Oil
  • 2 oz Juice of Lemon
  • 1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Garlic
  • 1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Capers
  • 1 Tsp. Finely Chopped Onion
  • 1 Tsp Finely Chopped Fresh Oregano
  • Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat a large skillet and drizzle with olive oil.
  2. Place the Branzino skin side down and sear for about 3-4 minutes or until the you notice the sides of the fish are turning white. Carefully flip the fish over and sear for another 1-2 minutes. 
  3. Remove Branzino from pan and place on a plate with skin side down. Place the potatoes, garnish with Yogurt dill sauce, lettuces, tomatoes and drizzle with 

Yogurt Dill Sauce:

  1. In a small cup add the plain Greek yogurt, fresh dill, lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Set aside or in refrigerator if made the day before.

Potatoes:

  1. Boil the potatoes in a pot with water seasoned with salt and pepper, cook until until they are tender. Remove from water and set aside. (The potatoes can be made a few hours before or a day ahead)
  2. Cut the potatoes in half or to desired size and season with salt and pepper. Heat a skillet with olive oil and sauté the potatoes until you get brown and crispy sides. Set a side. 

Lemon oregano dressing:

  1. Chop all the garlic, onion, oregano and capers as small as possible then place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well with Olive oil and lemon juice. 

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.