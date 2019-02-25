Meals on Wheels Plus wins award in Manatee County, President and CEO gives speech

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Exciting news for Meals on Wheels Plus as they received well deserved awards, according to the volunteers.
Meals on Wheels Plus in Manatee County received two First Place Awards for the Herald Tribune’s 2019 Best local non-profit organization and the Best Fundraising Event in Manatee for Tropical Nights, as well as Finalist for Empty Bowls as Best Fundraising Event.
The reveal took place at their headquarters on 811 23rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208. Stephanie Grepling, Marketing Director gave us a tour of the volunteer pick up center where donations are also received.
Grepling also spoke with ABC7 about the volunteers serving over 700 families and have 55 routes, volunteers drive everyday.
The speech and interview with President & CEO Maribeth Phillips is included below.
If you would like to volunteer please visit their website or you can call (941) 747-4655. The full list of satellite locations can also be found here.
