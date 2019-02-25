Grandmother assaulted by daughter several times before death, police say

ODESSA, TX (KOSA/Gray News) - Two Odessa women have been arrested after police say one assaulted her elderly mother several times over the course of several months while the victim’s granddaughter failed to report the abuse.
Traci Lee Alaniz, 60, has been charged with injury to the elderly (family violence), a first degree felony. Ashley Ann Alaniz, 33, has been charged with failure to report a felony, a Class A misdemeanor.
Officers were called to a home on Sunday for a medical call, according to the Odessa Police Department.
When police arrived, they found that 81-year-old Mary Hensley had died. The officers reportedly found injuries all over her body.
Hensley’s daughter and granddaughter were at the home and told police that they were full-time caregivers for her.
Police said their investigation revealed that Traci Lee Alaniz had assaulted her mother several times within the last few months. She reportedly admitted to police she had struck Hensley “three to four times a month” over the past three months.
Police said they also learned that Ashley Alaniz was aware of the abuse but failed to report it.
Detectives then obtained warrants for the women, who were both taken into custody.
Hensley’s body sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy. Foul play has not been ruled out in the case as the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.
Copyright 2019 KOSA via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.