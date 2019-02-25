First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler and less humid today before the rains tomorrow.

The reason for building overnight clouds is that the front to our south will lift north as a warm front tomorrow and waves of energy aloft will increase our rain chances. Most of the day tomorrow will be dry, but showers are possible in the late afternoon and especially into the overnight and into Wednesday. Some of the rain could be steady for a time and rainfall amounts over Tuesday and Wednesday could be near one inch. Neither of the days will be complete rain outs and most of the heavier rains will occur overnight.