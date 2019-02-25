First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler and less humid today before the rains tomorrow.

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Our winds are breezy this morning and temperatures will stay a bit cooler today as a cold front continues to move to the south. As the front stalls in south Florida our skies will give way to a sun and cloud mix today. It will be difficult for the atmosphere to scrub out all the clouds and tonight the clouds will thicken once again. The temperatures will stay cooler today with dry air moving in at the surface. This will lead to a day with highs closer to the average of 74 than to the record high in the upper 80′s.
The reason for building overnight clouds is that the front to our south will lift north as a warm front tomorrow and waves of energy aloft will increase our rain chances. Most of the day tomorrow will be dry, but showers are possible in the late afternoon and especially into the overnight and into Wednesday. Some of the rain could be steady for a time and rainfall amounts over Tuesday and Wednesday could be near one inch. Neither of the days will be complete rain outs and most of the heavier rains will occur overnight.
