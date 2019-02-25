Ex-campaign worker filed lawsuit claiming Trump kissed her without consent; White house issued denial

MIAMI (AP/Gray News) — A former worker on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign claims in a lawsuit that he abruptly grabbed her by the hand and kissed her during a Florida meeting with staff and volunteers.
Alva Johnson contends in court documents filed Monday that Trump made the unwanted advance in August 2016 in Tampa, FL. She says he “grasped her hand and did not let go” and kissed her on the corner of her mouth as she turned slightly away.
“I immediately felt violated because I wasn’t expecting it or wanting it,” she said. “I can still see his lips coming straight for my face," Johnson told The Washington Post.
The lawsuit, first reported by The Post, seeks unspecified damages and an order preventing the president from “grabbing, kissing or otherwise assaulting or harassing women without prior express consent.”
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called Johnson’s allegations absurd and said other people who were there say it never happened.
According to The Post, Johnson told her family about the incident and consulted a lawyer.
Witnesses named in the suit are a campaign official and then-Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. In interviews with the Post, both denied seeing the alleged kiss.
Johnson, who is black, also alleges in the lawsuit that campaign discriminated against her by paying her less than her white male counterparts.
The suit was filed in federal court in Tampa.
During the campaign, a number of women accused Trump of past sexual misconduct, which he denied. Johnson’s accusation is the first from a woman during the 2016 campaign.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.